Study: Some bats showing resistance to deadly fungus

14 hrs ago

The little brown bat, a species that has been decimated by a deadly fungus, could be taking the first tentative steps to recovery, scientists say in a recent study published by Great Britain's Royal Society. Researchers for the first time are finding the bats showing some resistance to white-nose syndrome - the fungus that has killed millions of them across North America.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,552

