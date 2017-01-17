Still no plans for Illinois budget
Senate President John Cullerton and Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno told the Chicago Tribune that a compromise budget deal will get a Senate vote Wednesday, but it is unknown whether the House will consider the deal. "We're not negotiating with the House or the governor," Cullerton told the Chicago Tribune.
