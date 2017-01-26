STATEWISE: For many Illinoisans, the ...

STATEWISE: For many Illinoisans, the next recession has arrived

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Since the end of the Great Recession, most members of the Illinois General Assembly have taken one of two approaches to this throbbing reality. The first is to close their eyes, plug their ears and babble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need my daughter back 1 hr Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... 1 hr Richies Cool Man ... 2
Rio ATM skimmers 12 hr Dlowe 5
help the muslim people 21 hr we need more mu... 1
News Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08) Sat FairGoer 3
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Sat kenconk 7
sue Jan 26 sue 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC