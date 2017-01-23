State chamber member discusses Illinois budget, changes under Trump
Benjamin Brockschmidt, executive director of the Infrastructure Council and vice president of policy for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, speaks about how the state budget and President Donald Trump affect the business climate in Illinois. Brockschmidt spoke at a St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia chamber of commerce Legislative Luncheon on Jan. 19 at the Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva.
