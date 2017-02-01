Son charged in fatal stabbing of cong...

Son charged in fatal stabbing of congressional aide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

Oak Lawn police say Steven Chmela waived extradition from Wisconsin, where he had been held on a murder warrant since Jan. 12. The 27-year-old Chmela is charged in the death of Marianne Viverito. Police say Chmela was brought back to Oak Lawn on Monday and on Tuesday ordered held without bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals 13 hr SUE 1
Rio ATM skimmers Mon Bill 6
Need my daughter back Mon Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Mon Richies Cool Man ... 2
help the muslim people Jan 29 we need more mu... 1
News Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08) Jan 28 FairGoer 3
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Jan 28 kenconk 7
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC