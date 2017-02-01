Son charged in fatal stabbing of congressional aide
Oak Lawn police say Steven Chmela waived extradition from Wisconsin, where he had been held on a murder warrant since Jan. 12. The 27-year-old Chmela is charged in the death of Marianne Viverito. Police say Chmela was brought back to Oak Lawn on Monday and on Tuesday ordered held without bond.
