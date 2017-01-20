Single dad from Illinois gets donated suit, shoes for Trump inauguration
Shane Bouvet tries to talk his son into getting dressed at their home in Stonington, Ill. Bouvet, a single father living paycheck-to-paycheck, had to scramble for good clothes to wear for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Brianc1215
|8,883
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Tony
|217
|A look back at the Obama years
|Jan 16
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 12
|jjj
|2,789
|For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details
|Jan 11
|iJonny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC