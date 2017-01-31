Senator: Army Corps told to approve D...

Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement

The Dakota Access project, which is mostly... . FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file photo shows the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, N.D. The first seasonal flood outlook from the National Weather Ser... BISMARCK, N.D. - The Army Corps of Engineers was ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed under a disputed Missouri River crossing, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said on Tuesday, the latest twist in a months-long legal battle over the $3.8 billion project.

