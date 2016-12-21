Rhoads: Celebrate Trump-Pence Inauguration with Illinois State Society
You don't need a special invitation to attend the Illinois Inaugural Gala in Washington, DC on Jan. 19. All Illinoisans that would like to come are invited by the nonpartisan Illinois State Society of Washington, DC. The society was founded in 1854 and has hosted Inauguration parties for every new President since Abe Lincoln in 1861 regardless of which party wins the White House.
