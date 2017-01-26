Reward for information in investigation of death of Illinoisan in Belize
A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information in the 2016 death in Belize of an executive producer at a Chicago television station. An autopsy determined WLS-TV's Anne Swaney was killed by "asphyxia due to compression of the neck area, throttling and blunt force traumatic injuries to the head and neck."
