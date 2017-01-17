Report finds increasing burglary rate...

Report finds increasing burglary rates in Illinois

With Chicago being one of the most dangerous cities in the country, violence and crime have increased in counties all over the state. Burglary crimes were especially high in the 2015 FBI report, and State Farm has ranked Illinois among the highest states in the nation for home burglary claims.

