Rep. Ives blasts Senate leadership for budget deal "out of touch" with Illinois taxpayers
State Rep. Jeanne Ives isn't afraid to call it like she sees it, and over the weekend, she was frank on her Facebook page about the so-called "grand bargain" Democrat and Republican leaders are preparing to impose on the already over-burdened taxpayers stuck in Illinois. Like Senator Kyle McCarter did last week on his Facebook page , Ivespoints to Senate leaders of both parties that have been scheming together for decades to set into place public policies that are devastating the state.
