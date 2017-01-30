Rep. Ives blasts Senate leadership fo...

Rep. Ives blasts Senate leadership for budget deal "out of touch" with Illinois taxpayers

14 hrs ago Read more: Illinoisreview

State Rep. Jeanne Ives isn't afraid to call it like she sees it, and over the weekend, she was frank on her Facebook page about the so-called "grand bargain" Democrat and Republican leaders are preparing to impose on the already over-burdened taxpayers stuck in Illinois. Like Senator Kyle McCarter did last week on his Facebook page , Ivespoints to Senate leaders of both parties that have been scheming together for decades to set into place public policies that are devastating the state.

Chicago, IL

