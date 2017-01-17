Reeder: Illinois lawmakers prepare to...

Reeder: Illinois lawmakers prepare to hike taxes on income and soda pop

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Illinoisreview

For a few minutes earlier this month, I received a dollop of hope when word trickled out of the statehouse that the Republican and Democrat leaders in the state senate had been negotiating a compromise behind the backs of Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan. Maybe just maybe, the two could reach an agreement that would not only be palatable to head honchos Madigan and Rauner, but also be good for the people of Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 18 hr Tony 217
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Mon WTK 7,581
News A look back at the Obama years Mon Jim Dandy 3
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Jan 14 Lisa 77
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Jan 12 jjj 2,789
For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details Jan 11 iJonny 1
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... Jan 6 coyote505 14
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC