Reeder: Illinois lawmakers prepare to hike taxes on income and soda pop

For a few minutes earlier this month, I received a dollop of hope when word trickled out of the statehouse that the Republican and Democrat leaders in the state senate had been negotiating a compromise behind the backs of Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan. Maybe just maybe, the two could reach an agreement that would not only be palatable to head honchos Madigan and Rauner, but also be good for the people of Illinois.

