Recent Changes and Clarifications to the Illinois Employee Sick Leave Act

Seyfarth Synopsis: The Illinois Employee Sick Leave Act , which went into effect on January 1, 2017, requires employers that provide employees with "personal sick leave benefits" must allow the use of such benefits for certain covered family members. On January 10, 2017, only nine days after the ESLA went into effect, the Illinois General Assembly approved SB 2799, which purportedly cleans up and clarifies issues raised by the ESLA.

