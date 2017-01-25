Rauner addresses legislators on criti...

Rauner addresses legislators on critical Illinois budget day

13 hrs ago

Illinois senators still grappling with the sticker shock of a tax increase weighed that and other far-reaching changes Wednesday that some leaders say are critical to ending the longest budget drought in any state since World War II. A huge package of legislation negotiated between Senate Democrats and Republicans faces a floor vote despite wary lawmakers who declined to put up votes on the issues when they were heard in committees Tuesday.

