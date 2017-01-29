Public Employees To Begin Vote On First-Ever Strike Against State Of Illinois

Illinois Gov-elect Bruce Rauner talks to the media after a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo Nearly 30,000 Illinois state employees will begin voting on whether to authorize their union leadership to initiate a first-ever strike against the state of Illinois Monday, according to the Champaign News-Gazette .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.