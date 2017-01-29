Public Employees To Begin Vote On Fir...

Public Employees To Begin Vote On First-Ever Strike Against State Of Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Illinois Gov-elect Bruce Rauner talks to the media after a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo Nearly 30,000 Illinois state employees will begin voting on whether to authorize their union leadership to initiate a first-ever strike against the state of Illinois Monday, according to the Champaign News-Gazette .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rio ATM skimmers 4 hr Bill 6
Need my daughter back 6 hr Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... 7 hr Richies Cool Man ... 2
help the muslim people Sun we need more mu... 1
News Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08) Sat FairGoer 3
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Sat kenconk 7
sue Jan 26 sue 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC