Paxton Webb paralyzed after being shot in store robbery

'A disgrace': President Trump blasts SNL writer for targeting his son Barron and calls Madonna 'disgusting' for talking about blowing up the White House in interview with Sean Hannity 'You are selfish and spineless': Daughter of disgraced Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich hits out at Obama for refusing to pardon her father Theresa and Trump's new era: UK Prime Minister lays wreath at Arlington cemetery as she gears up for historic White House meet with US President that could shape our post-Brexit future Mischa Barton is hospitalized for mental evaluation after neighbors saw her hanging over her fence, 'screaming about the end of the world, Ziggy Stardust and her mom being a witch' Want to know how many calories you will burn from 30 minutes of yoga, Zumba or pilates? This handy infographic reveals all... 'Columbine-style' mass shooting is foiled at a Florida school as two teenage boys ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.