Park City man finds old lotto ticket worth $50K
Illinois Lottery A north suburban man checked an old lottery ticket at a gas station to discover he won $50,000 in November. Cesar Pineda of Park City matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the Nov. 19 drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.
