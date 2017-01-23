Our View: Illinois farmers stood to benefit from TPP
On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade agreement that took years to negotiate. The TPP includes Canada, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Vietnam, Chile, Brunei, Singapore and New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Rudy
|219
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|13 hr
|DevilDog1_7
|2,790
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|Mon
|Crooked
|3
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Jan 20
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC