Organised crime 'out of control' in Sydney

The Kushners break bread with Team Trump: Jared and Ivanka welcome several members of the President's cabinet for the first big Shabbat meal at their new DC home BREAKING NEWS: Double Oscar nominated actor John Hurt, who starred in The Elephant Man and Harry Potter, dies aged 77 after a battle with cancer and suffering an intestinal complaint Trump's 'extreme vetting' measures deny visas and immigration to terrorists, end ALL refugee resettlement for 120 days, and freeze Syrians out indefinitely Florida teacher is found not guilty of murder after shooting dead her out-of-control ex-husband who pinned her down and threatened to kill her while he was having oxycodone withdrawal 'Well there goes that relationship!' President Trump mocks BBC's political editor after 'unbelievably crass' question listing his policies she claimed worried Britons KATIE HOPKINS: Even Laura, the little killjoy ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.