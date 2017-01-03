Oregon State Beavers: 2017 recruiting class with addition of 4-star WR Jamire Calvin
The Oregon State Beavers landed a huge commitment Saturday, as four-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin chose Oregon State over fellow finalists Alabama, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Washington State. Rivals three-star athlete Quantino Allen committed to Oregon State over offers from Charlotte, Illinois, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Purdue, Syracuse and others.
