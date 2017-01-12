Obamacare Sign-Ups Spike In Illinois ...

Obamacare Sign-Ups Spike In Illinois Even As GOP Pushes To Repeal

Read more: Chicagoist

Even as Congressional Republicans waste no time in their efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Illinois residents continue to sign up in big numbers for coverage under the federal exchange, according to recently released data by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. As of late December, more than 460,000 people in Illinois had applied for 2017 coverage , and roughly 351,000 had signed up for a specific plan.

Chicago, IL

