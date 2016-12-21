Number of unauthorized immigrants liv...

Number of unauthorized immigrants living in Illinois down 10 percent

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Michel Mora, 18, visits her parents Karla, left, and Francisco in Chicago during her college holiday break on Dec. 27, 2016. Michel Mora, 18, visits her parents Karla, left, and Francisco in Chicago during her college holiday break on Dec. 27, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 1 hr elmowazaf 52,084
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... 23 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 9
FOID Card (Feb '06) Sun Joe joey 617
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... Dec 30 Truth 1
News Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16) Dec 30 Frogface Kate 5
Election Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10) Dec 30 Bad Governor 1,988
News Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 28
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,835 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC