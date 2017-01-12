NuMark Credit Union collects food, mo...

NuMark Credit Union collects food, money for food bank

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

NuMark Credit Union members collected more than $1,000 in canned food and other nonperishable items in addition to $2,000 in cash donations to benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank during the month of December. All five NuMark Credit Union locations accepted donations the first two weeks of December.

Chicago, IL

