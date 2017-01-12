NuMark Credit Union collects food, money for food bank
NuMark Credit Union members collected more than $1,000 in canned food and other nonperishable items in addition to $2,000 in cash donations to benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank during the month of December. All five NuMark Credit Union locations accepted donations the first two weeks of December.
