Nokomis native enlists in the Illinois Army National Guard
Pvt. Colleen Edrington, of Nokomis, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 11 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Edrington enlisted as a 68W, Combat Medic Specialist.
