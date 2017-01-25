New plan aims to protect Illinois pharmacy customers from dangerous drug interactions
Responding to a Tribune investigation that found drugstores frequently failed to warn customers about potentially dangerous drug interactions, Gov. Bruce Rauner unveiled a major plan designed to improve public safety at pharmacies throughout the state. The administration's proposal would require pharmacists to counsel patients about risky drug combinations and other significant issues when buying a medication for the first time or when a prescription changes.
