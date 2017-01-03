New Illinois laws requires cosmetologists and stylists to look for signs of abuse
A new Illinois law will require stylists, cosmetologists and other like professions to undergo training to spot signs of domestic violence and sexual abuse in their clients. The new law amends the Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding and Nail Technology Act of 1985 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Jan 6
|VeganTiger
|52,089
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 5
|Jimmy Freeze
|214
|We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|nrude
|11
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|Jan 2
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|6
|FOID Card (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Joe joey
|617
|David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort...
|Dec 30
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC