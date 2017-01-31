Navy SEAL killed in al-Qaida raid rem...

Navy SEAL killed in al-Qaida raid remembered as hero

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A decorated U.S. Navy SEAL from Illinois who was killed during a raid against al-Qaida in Yemen is being remembered as a hero elected officials and those who knew him as a high school student. A friend from Illinois Valley Central High School said Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens was doing exactly what he wanted with his life when the 36-year-old Peoria man was killed in a firefight in a raid that left 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants.

