Navy SEAL killed in al-Qaida raid remembered as hero
A decorated U.S. Navy SEAL from Illinois who was killed during a raid against al-Qaida in Yemen is being remembered as a hero elected officials and those who knew him as a high school student. A friend from Illinois Valley Central High School said Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens was doing exactly what he wanted with his life when the 36-year-old Peoria man was killed in a firefight in a raid that left 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|son incorrected indiana looking for pen pals
|7 hr
|SUE
|1
|Rio ATM skimmers
|Mon
|Bill
|6
|Need my daughter back
|Mon
|Sarafina McCoy
|2
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Mon
|Richies Cool Man ...
|2
|help the muslim people
|Jan 29
|we need more mu...
|1
|Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08)
|Jan 28
|FairGoer
|3
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|kenconk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC