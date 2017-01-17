More than 100 Illinois architects publish open letter to Trump on climate change
More than 120 architecture and design firms from Illinois signed an open letter last week to President Donald Trump pressing the new president on climate change and energy use. The letter originated from Architects Advocate, a group started in July by four partners at Chicago-based Krueck+Sexton Architects.
