Medical group requires up-front fees from Illinois workers
A Springfield medical group is requiring patients insured by the state to pay half of their expected surgery bills up front. The State Journal-Register reports that the requirement from the Orthopedic Center of Illinois comes at a time when payments for the care of state workers, retirees and dependents insured through the State Employees' Group Insurance Program total $3.66 billion - and are overdue a year and a half or more.
