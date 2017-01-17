Malia Obama putting off Harvard for Hollywood
US President Barack Obama's daughter Malia make her way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 7, 2016. FILE - US President Barack Obama's daughter Malia make her way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 7, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|21 hr
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Thu
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 17
|Tony
|217
|A look back at the Obama years
|Jan 16
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC