Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance pipeline protest
There are 1 comment on the Farmington Daily Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance pipeline protest.
Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance pipeline protest Former first daughter was seen at screenings and a Standing Rock protest in Utah. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2jIjec5 Four days after her father left office, Malia Obama was seen on the main drag in Park City, Utah, Monday during the Sundance Film Festival.
#1 10 hrs ago
That community organizer gene is dominant, evidently.
