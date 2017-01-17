Magistrate sets trial date for former Illinois congressman
A federal magistrate has ruled former U.S. Congressman Aaron Schock will be tried this summer on federal corruption charges. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins on Tuesday set the July 11 date for Schock's trial on fraud, filing a false tax return, theft of government funds and falsification of Federal Election Commission filings charges.
