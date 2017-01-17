Magistrate sets trial date for former...

Magistrate sets trial date for former Illinois congressman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A federal magistrate has ruled former U.S. Congressman Aaron Schock will be tried this summer on federal corruption charges. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins on Tuesday set the July 11 date for Schock's trial on fraud, filing a false tax return, theft of government funds and falsification of Federal Election Commission filings charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News obama elected 44th president (Nov '08) 3 hr Cuddles7668 8,884
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 22 hr Tony 217
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Mon WTK 7,581
News A look back at the Obama years Mon Jim Dandy 3
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Jan 14 Lisa 77
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Jan 12 jjj 2,789
For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details Jan 11 iJonny 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC