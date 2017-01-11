Madigan re-elected Illinois speaker, nears US tenure record

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, center, D-Chicago, shakes hands with House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R- Western Springs, after being named Speaker of the House during the inauguration ceremony for the 100th Illinois General Assembly at Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois-Springfield, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Madigan has been elected to a 17th term during a ceremony at the University of Illinois Springfield.

