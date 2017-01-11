Madigan re-elected Illinois speaker, ...

Madigan re-elected Illinois speaker, nears US tenure record

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, center, D-Chicago, shakes hands with House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R- Western Springs, after being named Speaker of the House during the inauguration ceremony for the 100th Illinois General Assembly at Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois-Springfield, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Madigan has been elected to a 17th term during a ceremony at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details 10 hr iJonny 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mon Bobby 215
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... Jan 6 coyote505 14
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Jan 6 VeganTiger 52,089
News We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07) Jan 4 nrude 11
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... Jan 2 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
FOID Card (Feb '06) Jan 1 Joe joey 617
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC