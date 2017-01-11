Madigan re-elected Illinois speaker, nears US tenure record
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, center, D-Chicago, shakes hands with House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R- Western Springs, after being named Speaker of the House during the inauguration ceremony for the 100th Illinois General Assembly at Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois-Springfield, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Madigan has been elected to a 17th term during a ceremony at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details
|10 hr
|iJonny
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Bobby
|215
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Jan 6
|VeganTiger
|52,089
|We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|nrude
|11
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|Jan 2
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|6
|FOID Card (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Joe joey
|617
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC