Madigan makes history as Illinois bleeds
That was the sound of House Democrats casting their votes for the most hated politician in the state, Mike Madigan, on the floor of the Sangamon Auditorium on Jan. 11. Despite cries across Illinois to change course, House Democrats elected to defend the Cook County property tax lawyer at the expense of their own constituents. They gifted Madigan the House speakership for the 17th time on a straight party line vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Tony
|217
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|WTK
|7,581
|A look back at the Obama years
|Mon
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 12
|jjj
|2,789
|For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details
|Jan 11
|iJonny
|1
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
