Long-time hunger relief expert named Executive Director of Feeding Illinois

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Feeding Illinois, the state association of food banks serving all 102 counties across Illinois, has announced the appointment of Matthew Coatar as its new Executive Director. He will assume responsibilities on January 3, 2017.

Chicago, IL

