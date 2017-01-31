Logan County man wins $75,000 from Illinois Lottery ticket
Illinois Lottery officials say one Logan County man is $75,000 richer after purchasing a winning instant ticket in Lincoln. Officials say Middletown resident John Tripplett presented the winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Springfield.
