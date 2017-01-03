Legislative session winding down; budget mess looms large
With the two-year budget standoff looming large, Illinois lawmakers return to the capital city Monday for two days to finish work before a new session begins Wednesday. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner said Friday that Democrats and Republicans in the Senate had been crafting a compromise spending plan.
