Justices reject appeal over Illinois concealed-carry rules

Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia The third and most powerful in a series of storms pounded Southern California on Sunday, dropping nearly 4 inches of rain south of Los Angeles, flooding freeways and raising concerns about damaging mudslides The tail end of a punishing winter storm system is lashing California with thunderstorms and severe winds after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves over the weekend Authorities say a severe storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded trailer homes and left scattered destruction around the South has claimed at least 18 lives ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.