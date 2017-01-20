Judge in ex-Illinois congressman's trial recuses herself
A federal judge who was to preside over the corruption trial of former Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock has recused herself. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough on Thursday stepped down from the trial, agreeing with defense attorneys that several issues could create an appearance of bias.
