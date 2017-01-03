Jim Nowlan: Illinois social services ...

Jim Nowlan: Illinois social services under fire, again

9 hrs ago

A recent Chicago Tribune series reveals more than a thousand possible cases of abuse and neglect at certain group homes in Illinois since 2011, some resulting in deaths of those served. What's new? I have been reading of exposes about poor care of our infirm populations by the state of Illinois rather regularly throughout the half-century I have been observing Illinois public life.

