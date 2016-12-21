It's all politics on 'The New Celebrity Apprentice'

Without the program there would be no President-elect Trump, disgraced Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich would be only slightly less of a punchline, and the former governor of California might have stuck with rebooting his old movie career instead of making the leap onto the boob tube. So thanks, NBC - for the rise of Donald J. Trump and TV's newest game show host, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

