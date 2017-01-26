'It's A Big One': Iowa Pipeline Leaks...

'It's A Big One': Iowa Pipeline Leaks Nearly 140,000 Gallons Of Diesel

Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio

An underground pipeline that runs through multiple Midwestern states has leaked an estimated 138,000 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the company that owns it, Magellan Midstream Partners. Clay Masters of Iowa Public Radio reported diesel leaking from a 12-inch underground pipe was initially spotted in farm field in north-central Worth County, Iowa, on Wednesday morning.

