Interest payments on Illinois' unpaid...

Interest payments on Illinois' unpaid bills add to vast cost of budget impasse

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The comptroller's office estimates Illinois will have to pay $700 million on interest based on what it's spending in the current budget year as the 18-month budget impasse persists. The comptroller's office estimates Illinois will have to pay $700 million on interest based on what it's spending in the current budget year as the 18-month budget impasse persists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need my daughter back 1 hr Sarafina McCoy 2
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... 1 hr Richies Cool Man ... 2
Rio ATM skimmers 12 hr Dlowe 5
help the muslim people 21 hr we need more mu... 1
News Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08) Sat FairGoer 3
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Sat kenconk 7
sue Jan 26 sue 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC