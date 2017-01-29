Interest payments on Illinois' unpaid bills add to vast cost of budget impasse
The comptroller's office estimates Illinois will have to pay $700 million on interest based on what it's spending in the current budget year as the 18-month budget impasse persists. The comptroller's office estimates Illinois will have to pay $700 million on interest based on what it's spending in the current budget year as the 18-month budget impasse persists.
