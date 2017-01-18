Insurance equality? States push for c...

Insurance equality? States push for cost-free vasectomies

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Vasectomies, which are not covered under President Barack Obama's health care law, are increasingly being included in state measures that would require insurers to provide cost-free coverage of birth control. Backers of laws and proposals in such states as Illinois, Vermont, Maryland and most recently New York say that if women can get tubal ligation with no out-of-pocket costs, men should be able to get their surgical sterilization covered cost-free as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News obama elected 44th president (Nov '08) 15 hr Brianc1215 8,883
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Tony 217
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Mon WTK 7,581
News A look back at the Obama years Jan 16 Jim Dandy 3
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Jan 14 Lisa 77
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Jan 12 jjj 2,789
For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details Jan 11 iJonny 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC