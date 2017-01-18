Insurance equality? States push for cost-free vasectomies

Vasectomies, which are not covered under President Barack Obama's health care law, are increasingly being included in state measures that would require insurers to provide cost-free coverage of birth control. Backers of laws and proposals in such states as Illinois, Vermont, Maryland and most recently New York say that if women can get tubal ligation with no out-of-pocket costs, men should be able to get their surgical sterilization covered cost-free as well.

