Indiana prison medical chief works for private Illinois firm
The chief medical officer for Indiana's prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states. The South Bend Tribune reports Dr. Michael Mitcheff worked for Peoria, Illinois-based Advanced Correctional Healthcare while also overseeing Indiana's prison health care contract with a competing company in his $234,000 state job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|5 hr
|BI Tax Revenue
|1
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Jan 20
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 17
|Tony
|217
|A look back at the Obama years
|Jan 16
|Jim Dandy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC