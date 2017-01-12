In the Classroom - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

In the Classroom - Southern Illinois ...

The following local students made the dean's list for the fall semester at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville: Mackenzie Austin, Kevin Danko, Emily Gula, Haley Gula, John Kaschke, McKinley Vickers, Streator; Nicholas Coglianese and Haley Evans, Ottawa; Madison McDaniel and Jonathan Smyk, Morris; Jacey Lamboley, Seneca; Kelly Pfaff, Sheridan; and Jacob Adams, Utica.

