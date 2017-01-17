Illinois treasurer seeks payout of unclaimed life insurance
A measure backed by the Illinois treasurer could help ensure that insurance companies have paid out money properly to beneficiaries of life insurance policies. The Journal Star reports the proposed legislation would require companies to examine the past 20 years of their records to ensure that money was distributed properly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|2 hr
|BI Tax Revenue
|1
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Jan 20
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 17
|Tony
|217
|A look back at the Obama years
|Jan 16
|Jim Dandy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC