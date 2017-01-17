Illinois treasurer seeks payout of un...

Illinois treasurer seeks payout of unclaimed life insurance

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A measure backed by the Illinois treasurer could help ensure that insurance companies have paid out money properly to beneficiaries of life insurance policies. The Journal Star reports the proposed legislation would require companies to examine the past 20 years of their records to ensure that money was distributed properly.

