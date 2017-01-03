Illinois towns set own marijuana laws...

Illinois towns set own marijuana laws: Marshall, Paris, Robinson differ

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Illinois communities are adopting their own penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana now that state law has eliminated the possibility of jail time. A law passed last year provides that persons caught with 10 grams or less of the drug be issued a citation, similar to a traffic offense, carrying a civil penalty of $100 to $200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mon Bobby 215
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... Jan 6 coyote505 14
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Jan 6 VeganTiger 52,089
News We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07) Jan 4 nrude 11
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... Jan 2 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
FOID Card (Feb '06) Jan 1 Joe joey 617
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... Dec 30 Truth 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,347 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC