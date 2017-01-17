Illinois to get $3.6M in federal funds to develop parks
Illinois will get roughly $3.6 million in federal grants for local governments to increase public access to outdoor parks and recreation. The six recipients include the Chicago Park District, which will get $375,000 to buy property along the Little Calumet River to be developed into a park.
