Illinois to get $3.6M in federal funds to develop parks

Illinois will get roughly $3.6 million in federal grants for local governments to increase public access to outdoor parks and recreation. The six recipients include the Chicago Park District, which will get $375,000 to buy property along the Little Calumet River to be developed into a park.

