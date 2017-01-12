Illinois Senate vows swift action on ambitious budget plan

In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Illinois Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, left, talks with Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, right, at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Senate leaders are hoping to move swiftly on a pledge to advance an ambitious state-budget compromise by month's end.

